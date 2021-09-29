Usman Mukhtar and Mahira Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts
Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay is definitely becoming a fan favourite and has been loved by the public and critics alike.
Following the story of three cousins Mehreen, Aswad and Mashal caught in a conflict, the story has the audience hooked.
While the drama is a heart-rending depiction of the complexities of relationships, the atmosphere behind the camera is surprisingly full of fun light-hearted moments.
Now, Usman Mukhtar has left the fans delighted as he shared a BTS video where he leaves no stones unturned to hilariously pull Mahira's Khan leg alongside her makeup artist Babar Zaheer.
The entertaining mimicry of Mahira's crying expression leaves everyone amused and the Humsafar star herself is an integral part of the joke.
Leaving fans in a swoon, the video has been stealing hearts as the immecable chemistry of the actors off-screen shines through.
Starring an ensemble cast of Mahira Khan, Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan, HKKST is an avalanche of emotions and is penned by legendary writer Umera Ahmed.
