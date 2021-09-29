Usman Mukhtar and Mahira Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts

Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay is definitely becoming a fan favourite and has been loved by the public and critics alike.

Following the story of three cousins Mehreen, Aswad and Mashal caught in a conflict, the story has the audience hooked.

While the drama is a heart-rending depiction of the complexities of relationships, the atmosphere behind the camera is surprisingly full of fun light-hearted moments.

Now, Usman Mukhtar has left the fans delighted as he shared a BTS video where he leaves no stones unturned to hilariously pull Mahira's Khan leg alongside her makeup artist Babar Zaheer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The entertaining mimicry of Mahira's crying expression leaves everyone amused and the Humsafar star herself is an integral part of the joke.

Leaving fans in a swoon, the video has been stealing hearts as the immecable chemistry of the actors off-screen shines through.

Starring an ensemble cast of Mahira Khan, Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan, HKKST is an avalanche of emotions and is penned by legendary writer Umera Ahmed.