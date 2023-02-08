Is Kriti Sanon getting engaged to Prabhas?

Speculations have been swirling in the Indian film industry that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have become the latest couple.
Rumours of their romance started to circulate following the teaser launch of their upcoming film "Adipurush". Despite both actors denying the relationship rumours, Kriti's blush during a teasing moment between Varun Dhawan and Prabhas, and Prabhas' reaction to Balakrishna's teasing, have fueled the speculation.
Earlier, they were also spotted together at the trailer launch event of Adipurush. Their commendable chemistry prompted their fandoms to ship the stars.
Now, rumours are suggesting that the pair have taken their relationship to the next level. A film critic tweeted that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are soon to be engaged in the Maldives, causing a stir on the internet. He tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: Kriti Sanon & Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives!! So happy for them.”
BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives ????????!! So Happy for them.— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 5, 2023
Previously, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to her Instagram story and brushed the rumours aside, writing, “It's neither Pyaar, no PR… our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter leads to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless!”
On the work front, Sanon has worked in super hit Bollywood films ‘Dilwale‘, ‘Housefull 4‘, ‘Mimi‘, ‘Bachchhan Paandey‘, ‘Heropanti 2‘ and ‘Bhediya‘.
Prabhas, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of Saaho, and Radhe Shyam while the actor has Adipurush, Salaar, and Project K in the pipeline.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.
The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.
