Is Kriti Sanon getting engaged to Prabhas?

Web Desk 08:35 PM | 8 Feb, 2023
Is Kriti Sanon getting engaged to Prabhas?
Speculations have been swirling in the Indian film industry that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have become the latest couple.  

Rumours of their romance started to circulate following the teaser launch of their upcoming film "Adipurush". Despite both actors denying the relationship rumours, Kriti's blush during a teasing moment between Varun Dhawan and Prabhas, and Prabhas' reaction to Balakrishna's teasing, have fueled the speculation. 

Earlier, they were also spotted together at the trailer launch event of Adipurush. Their commendable chemistry prompted their fandoms to ship the stars.    

Now, rumours are suggesting that the pair have taken their relationship to the next level. A film critic tweeted that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are soon to be engaged in the Maldives, causing a stir on the internet. He tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: Kriti Sanon & Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives!! So happy for them.”

Previously, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to her Instagram story and brushed the rumours aside, writing, “It's neither Pyaar, no PR… our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter leads to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless!” 

On the work front, Sanon has worked in super hit Bollywood films ‘Dilwale‘, ‘Housefull 4‘, ‘Mimi‘, ‘Bachchhan Paandey‘, ‘Heropanti 2‘ and ‘Bhediya‘.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of Saaho, and Radhe Shyam while the actor has Adipurush, Salaar, and Project K in the pipeline.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-registers-gains-against-dollar-amid-imf-talks

