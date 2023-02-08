HBL partners with PMEX to promote Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) Trading

KARACHI - HBL and Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaboratively create awareness of using the PMEX trading platform for HBL clients.
HBL and PMEX will work together to create awareness amongst the smallholder farmers for the adoption of the Electronic Warehouse Receipt Financing (EWRF) to achieve the broader objective of financial inclusion and poverty alleviation.
Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Kureshi, Head Consumer, Agriculture & SME Banking – HBL, said, “HBL is the market leader in Electronic Warehouse Receipt Financing (EWRF) and has actively partnered with the stakeholders for uptake of EWRF regime in Pakistan. EWRF has been established as the most convenient and cost-effective system of farmer financing against the crop harvest stored under quality warehousing. Through this partnership, we look forward to facilitating the farmers with better market access, price visibility, and transaction settlement.”
Speaking on the occasion, Ejaz Ali Shah, Managing Director - PMEX, said, “We are delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with HBL. We are committed to creating a vibrant, unified national market for indigenous agricultural commodities for ushering in economic growth. Together with HBL, we look forward to working on the propagation of EWR to help farmers achieve greater financial inclusion, avoid distress selling, improve earnings, and facilitate the Government of Pakistan in achieving documentation of trading of agriculture commodities.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.
The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.
