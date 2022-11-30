Kriti Sanon quashes dating rumours with Prabhas

Noor Fatima
06:21 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Kriti Sanon quashes dating rumours with Prabhas
Share

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon's dating life has been the talk of the town. From rumours of the actress secretly seeing actor Aditya Roy Kapur to her affair with Adipurush co-star Prabhas, the 32-year-old star has been exhausted. The rumour mill of B-town also churned out that the Adipurush stars are quite serious and are definitely seeing a future together. 

For starters, Indian actor Varun Dhawan was the first one to subtly confirm Prabhas-Kriti's relationship during a dance reality show. Dhawan was seen interacting with director Karan Johar, during the promotion of Bhediya at 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', which went viral on social media.

While Dhawan's comments sparked a debate about whether there was an iota of truth, the Heropanti actress said that the rumours are anything but true. 

Earlier, Sanon and Prabhas were spotted together at the trailer launch event of Adipurush, their commendable chemistry prompted their fandoms to ship the stars.    

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to her Instagram story and brushed the rumours aside, writing, “Its neither Pyaar, no PR… our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless!” 

For those unversed, Sanon and Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush, produced by T Series and Retrophiles, and directed by Om Raut. The film was earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023, however, it will now be released on June 16, 2023. Based on the Indian epic Ramayana, Adipurush stars Prabhas playing Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan stars as the Lankesh in the movie. 

On the work front, Sanon's recent works include Bachchhan Paandey, Heropanti 2, and Bhediya, while the actress is gearing up for Ganapath, Shehzada, and Adipurush. 

Prabhas, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of Saaho, and Radhe Shyam while the actor has Adipurush, Salaar, and Project K in the pipeline.

Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon jump onto the ... 06:32 PM | 20 May, 2022

Coke Studio 14 Pasoori fever doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon with praise and compliments pouring in for the ...

More From This Category
Ayeza Khan rocks chic look in new viral pictures
05:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
TikToker Rabeeca Khan leaves fans spellbound with ...
05:31 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Alizeh Shah flaunts her no makeup look in latest ...
04:28 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Why Khalilur Rehman Qamar asked his wife not to ...
05:53 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Viral girl’s new dance video breaks the internet
04:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Amar Khan’s new dance video takes internet by ...
03:30 PM | 30 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kriti Sanon quashes dating rumours with Prabhas
06:21 PM | 30 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr