Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs7.54 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs7.54 per litre, setting the new price at Rs264.61 per litre for next fortnight..

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs1.48 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs285.83 per litre.

The Ministry of Finance has also issued an official notification regarding the revised prices of petrol and high-speed diesel.

In the last fortnight, petrol prices rose by Rs5.36 per litre, while diesel saw a sharper increase of Rs11.37 per litre.

Petrol, commonly used by small vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles, directly impacts middle- and low-income families who rely on it for daily travel.

On the other hand, high-speed diesel fuels a major portion of the transport and agriculture sectors. It’s widely used in trucks, buses, trains, and farming equipment like tractors and tube wells, making it a key driver of inflation.

As a result, the rise in diesel prices pushes up the cost of transporting goods, leading to higher prices for vegetables and other essential commodities.