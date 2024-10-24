PSX touches above 88000 points for first time in history

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) advanced upward momentum, with benchmark KSE-100 surpassing 88,000 level for the first time.

At noon, KSE-100 index touched 87,998.46, up 803.93 points (0.92%), with a trading volume of approximately 215.5 million shares. Market’s previous close was 87,194.53, and it has ranged from 50,624.38 to 88,123.80 in the last one year.

Apparently, investor optimism surrounding potential policy rate cuts and improving corporate results continues to drive market interest.

Automobile manufacturers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration, oil marketing companies (OMCs), and power generation saw major buying.