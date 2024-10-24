BNP head Sardar Akhtar Mengal booked in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD – Police in federal capital have registered a terrorism case against Balochistan National Party (BNP) head Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

The case was filed at the Secretariat Police Station on the complaint of Senate Joint Secretary Jameel Ahmed, naming Mengal and five others.

The complainant said Mengal and the other five individuals attempted to forcibly enter the Senate hall. Mir Jahanzaib Mengal and Akhtar Nawaz reportedly pushed the security staff while attempting to enter the Senate hall with weapons, he said.

It is recalled that Akhtar Mengal was removed from the Senate gallery during the 26th Constitutional Amendment proceedings. Mengal stated in a media interaction that a female security officer had removed him from the gallery.

The BNP leader said that he was confronting his party’s members who voted in favour of the amendment in violation of party directives.

Qasim Ronjho and Naseema Ihsan of the BNP are reportedly among the dissenting members who voted in favor of the constitutional amendment against the party’s directives.