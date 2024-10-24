Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

‘He is not in coma’: Yasir Hussain on Shafqat Cheema’s health condition

He Is Not In Coma Yasir Hussain On Shafqat Cheemas Health Condition

LAHORE – Pakistani actor and TV host Yasir Hussain denied the media reports claiming that legendary film star Shafqat Cheema is in coma after brain hemorrhage.

A day earlier, reports emerged that the renowned Pakistani Punjabi film actor  had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital following a severe illness.

Reports also claimed that the 62-year-old actor had slipped into a coma due to a blood clot in his brain.

Shafqat Cheema, who has portrayed iconic villainous roles in Punjabi cinema, has been unwell for several days and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Lahore.

Yasir Hussain has now rejected the reports about Cheema slipping into coma. Taking to Instagram, Hussain wrote: “He is not in coma. Just had a chat with his son Shehryar. Allah sehat de Shafqat sahab ko. Amen”.

He Is Not In Coma Yasir Hussain On Shafqat Cheemas Health Condition

Meanwhile, several celebrities and fans have prayed for the speedy recovery of the veteran actor.

