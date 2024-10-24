‘He is not in coma’: Yasir Hussain on Shafqat Cheema’s health condition

LAHORE – Pakistani actor and TV host Yasir Hussain denied the media reports claiming that legendary film star Shafqat Cheema is in coma after brain hemorrhage.

A day earlier, reports emerged that the renowned Pakistani Punjabi film actor had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital following a severe illness.

Reports also claimed that the 62-year-old actor had slipped into a coma due to a blood clot in his brain.

Shafqat Cheema, who has portrayed iconic villainous roles in Punjabi cinema, has been unwell for several days and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Lahore.

Yasir Hussain has now rejected the reports about Cheema slipping into coma. Taking to Instagram, Hussain wrote: “He is not in coma. Just had a chat with his son Shehryar. Allah sehat de Shafqat sahab ko. Amen”.

Meanwhile, several celebrities and fans have prayed for the speedy recovery of the veteran actor.