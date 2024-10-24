Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

IHC orders Adiala Jail authorities to produce Imran Khan by 3pm

Adiala Jail Rejects Pti Claims Reveals Imran Khans Menu

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered Adiala Jail authorities to produce former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan in court by 3 pm.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq issued the order while hearing a contempt petition filed by Faisal Chaudhry against jail official for not allowing meeting with Khan, who has been in detention following his arrest on August 5, 2023 in Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are accused of retaining an expensive Bvlgari jewellery set gifted by a foreign leader at lower price, causing lose to national kitty.

During today’s hearing, Adiala Jail Superintendent Ghafoor Anjum appeared before the court on its orders, while additional attorney general and state counsel were also present.

Justice Sardar ordered the authorities to take proper security measures and produce the PTI founder in court. He added, “If you fail to produce him by 3pm, you will explain to the court tomorrow why it was not possible to bring him in court.”

It is recalled that the Punjab government has imposed a ban on meetings with prisoners at Adiala jail for indefinite period due to security reasons.

US Congress Members demand action for Imran Khan’s release in letter to President Biden

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 24 Oct 2024 Forex Rates
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.2 278.9
EUR Euro 297.55 300.30
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.75 361.25
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.55 74.10
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.90
AUD Australian Dollar 185.25 187.91
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.67 203.07
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.30 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand $ 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.39 322.19
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.30
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search