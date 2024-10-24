IHC orders Adiala Jail authorities to produce Imran Khan by 3pm

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered Adiala Jail authorities to produce former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan in court by 3 pm.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq issued the order while hearing a contempt petition filed by Faisal Chaudhry against jail official for not allowing meeting with Khan, who has been in detention following his arrest on August 5, 2023 in Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are accused of retaining an expensive Bvlgari jewellery set gifted by a foreign leader at lower price, causing lose to national kitty.

During today’s hearing, Adiala Jail Superintendent Ghafoor Anjum appeared before the court on its orders, while additional attorney general and state counsel were also present.

Justice Sardar ordered the authorities to take proper security measures and produce the PTI founder in court. He added, “If you fail to produce him by 3pm, you will explain to the court tomorrow why it was not possible to bring him in court.”

It is recalled that the Punjab government has imposed a ban on meetings with prisoners at Adiala jail for indefinite period due to security reasons.