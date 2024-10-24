Shaheen Afridi shares son’s photo with punchy caption

KARACHI – Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has shared a photo with his son, Ali Yar, who was born in August this year.

The left-arm pacer shared the photo on Instagram as he can be seen cuddling the baby with love and affection. He also wrote a punch caption, which has garnered the attention amid prevailing scenario.

“At peace,” he wrote in the caption as the fast bowler is current on rest after he along with Babar Azam was released from the Pakistan squad for Test series against England.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement said Taking into consideration the current form and fitness of key players and looking ahead to Pakistan’s future assignments in the 2024-25 international cricket season, the selectors have decided to give rest to Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Abrar Ahmed (who is recovering from dengue fever) was unavailable for selection.

The decision had come after their unimpressive performance in first Test, which was won by England with a major margin.