Yamaha Bikes Latest Price Update in Pakistan October 2024

Yamaha bikes are known for their reliability and performance, making them a popular choice among riders. The company offers a diverse range of models, catering to several preferences, from commuter bikes to sport models.

Bike enthusiasts like models like YBR 125, YBZ 125 liked road grip and smooth riding experience, making these a popular choice among riders seeking performance and style.

The model is not without its drawbacks. Priced higher than many competitors in its category, it presents a significant investment for buyers. Bike prices associated with maintenance and spare parts are notably steep.

Yamaha Bike Prices 2024

Model Price 
Yamaha YBR125 466,000
Yamaha YB125Z-DX 454,000
Yamaha YBR125G 488,000
Yamaha YB125Z 424,000

Riders have also reported that the motorcycle has a slower initial pick-up compared to Honda CG125, which may be a consideration for those prioritizing quick acceleration while fuel gauge has been criticized for its lack of accuracy, leaving some riders uncertain about their fuel levels.

