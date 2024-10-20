Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Honda CD70 Dream 2025 Model Price and Installment Plans in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 Dream 2025 Model was launched by Atlas Honda in an exciting development for bike enthusiasts, but like other models, there are no major updates in ride other than new stickers.

The company launched CD70 Dream 2025 for urban commuters seeking reliability and fuel efficiency. This latest addition to Honda’s lineup promises a smooth riding experience, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation and quality.

Amid other options in market, consumers pointed out that build quality of CD70 Dream is lower compared to the traditional Honda CD70, and new model lacks several features that are often standard in similar motorcycles, which may affect its appeal to seasoned riders.

Potential buyers should be aware that the resale value of the CD70 Dream may not match that of the Honda CD70, which has long been a favorite in the market.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price

Model Price 
Honda CD70 Rs 157,900
Honda CD70 Dream Rs 168,900

Honda CD 70 Dream Installments

Duration Monthly Payment
3 Months Rs28,150
6 Months Rs56,300
9 Months Rs21,891
12 Months Rs17,201
18 Months Rs12,510
24 Months Rs10,168
36 Months Rs7,829

Honda CD 70, CG-125 2025 Models Installment Plans October 2024

