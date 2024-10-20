Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab Government Plans Artificial Rain To Combat Smog

LAHORE –  In a bold initiative to tackle the worsening smog crisis, the Punjab government has announced preparations for artificial rain in the province. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to reduce pollution levels and mitigate the harmful effects of smog that have plagued the region.

A joint effort involving the Department of Environment, Army Aviation, Civil Aviation, PCSIR, and the Meteorological Department has been established to carry out this weather modification technique.

Senior Punjab Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, emphasized that artificial rain would be deployed when necessary to alleviate the smog. According to her statement, each instance of artificial rain would cost between Rs 5 to 7 million. However, she stressed that this would be used as a supplementary measure, while the main focus remains on reducing emissions from vehicles, factories, and other sources of toxic smoke.

Marriyum Aurangzeb reiterated the government’s ongoing crackdown against polluters, ensuring that stricter action would be taken against those contributing to the smog problem. She also urged citizens to report incidents of crop residue burning, industrial smoke, or vehicles emitting excessive pollution by calling the helpline number 1373.

This artificial rain project represents one of several measures the provincial government is adopting to combat the annual smog, which causes severe respiratory issues and impacts daily life across Punjab.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

