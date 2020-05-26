Pakistan, UAE decides to work closely to effectively contain COVID-19
09:41 AM | 26 May, 2020
Pakistan, UAE decides to work closely to effectively contain COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – In a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) leadership have agreed to work closely for effective containment of the Coronavirus outbreak and strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

According to media reports, the Prime Minister lauded the steps taken by the UAE authorities to curtail the spread of the pandemic and expressed gratitude towards the Crown Prince for pardoning Pakistani prisoners and timely repatriation of Pakistani citizens from UAE.

The Prime Minister also informed him about the latest situation of coronavirus in Pakistan and the steps taken by the government to contain the epidemic.

With regard to worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Imran Khan underscored that the recent domicile law in Occupied Kashmir is in clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The Prime Minister lauded the recent statements of OIC and other international bodies which showed serious concerns about the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

During his telephonic conversation with the PM, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan offered his condolences on the tragic accident of PIA plane in Karachi causing loss of precious lives.

