President Alvi offers funeral prayer of PIA plane crash victims
10:01 AM | 26 May, 2020
RAWALPINDI - President Dr Arif Alvi attended the funeral prayer of two deceased passengers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Karachi plane crash at the Army graveyard Rawalpindi.
According to a press release, after the funeral, the president prayed for the high ranks of the deceased and grant of courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.
The bodies of Raja Asif Fayyaz, a police personnel and Syed Danish Shah, a businessman shifted to Islamabad airport on Monday noon.
The deceased were among the unfortunate passengers of PIA plane which crashed in Karachi on Friday.
