Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 16 September 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, while showing mixed movement against other major foreign currencies, according to the latest exchange rates issued by the currency market.

Greenback was being traded at Rs282.35 for buying and Rs282.55 for selling, showing no significant fluctuation. Euro, however, stood higher at Rs332.50 (buying) and Rs336.50 (selling), while the British pound was quoted at Rs384.50 and Rs389.50, respectively.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE dirham was recorded at Rs77.15 (buying) and Rs78.15 (selling), whereas the Saudi riyal stood at Rs75.40 and Rs76.40.