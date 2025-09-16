Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per tola Gold Price in Lahore, Karachi – 16 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stayed unchanged, in line with the flat trend witnessed in the international market.

According to the All Pakistan Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs386,300 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs331,189 at the opening of the second business day of the week.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price (per tola) Karachi Rs386,300 Lahore Rs386,300 Islamabad Rs386,300 Peshawar Rs386,300 Quetta Rs386,300 Sialkot Rs386,300 Hyderabad Rs386,300 Faisalabad Rs386,300

Meanwhile, silver was priced at Rs4,443 per tola and Rs3,809 per 10 grams.

In the global market, gold traded at $3,643 per ounce, reflecting no major change in value.

Gold, a time-tested safe-haven asset, often attracts investors during periods of financial or geopolitical uncertainty. Its prices are closely linked to factors such as interest rate movements, currency fluctuations, and international economic trends.