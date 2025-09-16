Latest

Pakistan govt keeps petrol price unchanged, jacks up Diesel rate from Sept. 16

By News Desk
9:11 am | Sep 16, 2025
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government jacked up price of Diesel by Rs2.78 per liter, while keeping petrol prices unchanged for the second half of September.

A late night announcement by Finance Division said, the revised rate sets diesel at Rs272.77 per liter, up from Rs269.99 earlier, while petrol remains steady at Rs264.61 per liter.

New Petrol Price in Pakistan

POLs Price
Petrol 264.61
Diesel 272.77

In a statement, Finance Division said the adjustment was made on the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the concerned ministries.

Analysts said diesel is a critical fuel for both agriculture and transportation, so any increase directly affects inflation and the overall cost of goods.

Fuel prices in Pakistan are reviewed every two weeks to reflect international oil price movements and currency fluctuations. consumers.

