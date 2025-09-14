What will be new Petrol, Diesel Price in Pakistan from September 16?

ISLAMABAD – Blow for inflation-weary Pakistanis as petrol prices are expected to climb from September 16, 2025 amid tweaks in global oil prices.

According to media reports, petrol prices are expected to climb by Rs1.54 per liter, pushing the new price to Rs266.15 per liter. High-speed diesel, which is used in transport and agriculture sectors, could see an increase of Rs4.79 per liter, taking its price to Rs274.78 per liter.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Fuel Type Current Price Expected Increase New Price Petrol 264.61 1.54 266.15 High-Speed Diesel 269.99 4.79 274.78

Other fuels won’t be spared either: kerosene oil may rise by Rs3.06 per liter to Rs179.87, while light diesel oil, crucial for industrial machinery, is likely to jump Rs3.68 per liter, reaching Rs163.44.

Those familiar with this development say the surge shows global oil market crisis, where supply disruptions and diplomatic tensions continue to drive prices upward. With the floods already straining the economy, this latest hike is expected to hit both households and businesses hard.

The hike comes amid escalating global geopolitical tensions and soaring international oil prices, adding to the woes of a country still reeling from devastating floods.