26th Constitutional Amendment Secures Federal Cabinet Approval

The long-awaited 26th Constitutional Amendment has taken a significant step forward, securing approval from the federal cabinet on Sunday. The amendment will now be presented for debate and voting in the National Assembly and Senate.

The federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, marks a milestone in advancing the legislative process. If passed, this amendment is expected to bring critical reforms to Pakistan’s constitutional framework.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his gratitude to Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his crucial support in moving the amendment forward. Bilawal praised Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s role in eliminating any remaining contentious points, ensuring a smooth path for the amendment’s passage.

In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto shared that he personally contacted Maulana Fazlur Rehman to express his appreciation. He highlighted Maulana’s leadership in instructing his senators to actively support the amendment, underscoring the value of cross-party cooperation in pushing through significant legislative changes.

Bilawal congratulated the media on the occasion, referring to it as the ’26th Constitutional Amendment Day,’ a nod to the historical significance of the amendment for Pakistan’s political landscape.

With this latest development, the amendment is set to enter the next crucial phase in Parliament, where its approval could bring transformative changes to the country’s governance structure.

