Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India lock horns on Sept. 14 – Check full Schedule here

LAHORE – As the cricketing world braces for return of the Asia Cup 2025, one date is already circled in red on every fan’s calendar: September 14 Sunday, as Asian giants Pakistan and India will reignite their legendary rivalry in much anticipated game.

When Pakistan and India meet on the cricket field, it’s more than just a game, it’s a global event that stops nations in their tracks. With political tensions preventing regular bilateral series, this clash in the Asia Cup becomes one of the few chances where the two giants collide, and every ball becomes a battle, every run a roar.

This year, the arch-rivals are drawn together in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman. But let’s be honest — all eyes are on the mother of all matches: India vs Pakistan on September 14. Expect stadiums to shake and millions to tune in as these cricketing superpowers lock horns in what could be a defining moment of the tournament.

Asia Cup Schedule

Expect emotions to run high, social media to explode, and stadiums to erupt as the players walk out for a match that could define not just the Asia Cup, but the entire cricketing year.

Asia Cup 2025 will begin on 9th September with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong. India will then play their opener against UAE on 10th. On 11th September, Bangladesh will take on Hong Kong, while 12th September sees Pakistan facing Oman. The action continues on 13th September with Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka.

After most awaited clashes Pakistan vs India on 14th September (Sunday), A double-header follows on 15th September, with UAE playing Oman and Sri Lanka going up against Hong Kong. On 16th September, Bangladesh meets Afghanistan, and 17th September features Pakistan vs UAE. Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan on 18th September, and the final group match will take place on 19th September, with India playing against Oman.