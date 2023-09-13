Pakistani women's beach volleyball team beat Kyrgyzstan for their first ever int'l victory

The Pakistani women's beach volleyball team, competing in their first-ever international competition, defeated Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday in a fiercely contested match in the Central Asian Women's Beach Volleyball Championship being hosted in Bangladesh.

In their first-ever international match, the Green Shirts defeated Kyrgyzstan to record a historic victory for their nation.

The opening match ended with a score of 21-11 in favour of Kyrgyzstan, and the Pakistani team was defeated. But the Girls in Green pulled off an incredible comeback and took the second set, 14-21.

Pakistan took a slim lead and won the third and final set with a score of 13–15.

The squad is currently preparing for their second game, which will take place this evening against Uzbekistan in the hopes of continuing their historic Central Asia Championship run.