Amir, Imad Wasim set to join Kakul fitness camp as PCB announces players list

10:04 AM | 25 Mar, 2024
10:04 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday revealed players who will engage in intensive physical fitness camp at Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub among 29 players will undergo physical fitness camp from Tuesday.

Fans are excited as Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, have also been selected for the Kakul fitness camp. The camp, starting from March 26 in Abbottabad, will focus on team building, physical and mental strength.

Players will prepare for upcoming series and tournaments, including home T20I matches against Kiwis and another series against Ireland and England.

Kakul camp aims to enhance fitness, agility, leadership, and overall performance. The selection committee has also been reorganized, comprising former cricketers and team officials.

Players List

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Amir.
   

