USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts week on positive note

Web Desk
10:19 AM | 25 Mar, 2024
USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts week on positive note
Pakistani currency continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market on Monday.

The last week of March started with further gains for PKR against greenback, advancing gains from previous days.

Before noon, rupee was quoted at 278.11, after gaining Rs0.13 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange also kickstarted the week on positive note. KSE Index saw 250 points gains in the opening session. The rally took the PSX 100-index to 65,400 points. 

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 March 2024

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.

Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

