USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts week on positive note

Pakistani currency continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market on Monday.

The last week of March started with further gains for PKR against greenback, advancing gains from previous days.

Before noon, rupee was quoted at 278.11, after gaining Rs0.13 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange also kickstarted the week on positive note. KSE Index saw 250 points gains in the opening session. The rally took the PSX 100-index to 65,400 points.