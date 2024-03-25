Pakistani Hindu community brings colors to Holi celebrations with enthusiasm

LAHORE – Holi, the festival of colours, love, and spring, is enthusiastically celebrated with great fervour in Pakistan and across the globe.
Hindus are one of largest minority community in Pakistan, especially in Sindh, are celebrating Holi at the end of the winter season on the last full moon of the lunar month.
Like other parts of the world, Hindus are marking the day by splashing colours on each other, singing songs and offering special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan and its minorities.
The event is celebrated as a triumph of the good over the evil. Many colours associated with Holi are said to be the face of celebrations.
President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Hindu community on occasion of Holi festival.
President Asif Zardari called Holi a symbol of triumph of good over evil. He said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees religious freedom and Pakistan is a beautiful bouquet of people belonging to all religions.
He also lauds the services rendered by Hindu community for the country.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also wishes Hindus a happy Holi. Sharif said lets commemorate this day with a resolve to celebrate our differences as strengths. As Pakistanis, we take pride in the multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural and multi-religious characteristics of our society, the premier said.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
