Pakistani Hindu community brings colors to Holi celebrations with enthusiasm

LAHORE – Holi, the festival of colours, love, and spring, is enthusiastically celebrated with great fervour in Pakistan and across the globe.

Hindus are one of largest minority community in Pakistan, especially in Sindh, are celebrating Holi at the end of the winter season on the last full moon of the lunar month.

Like other parts of the world, Hindus are marking the day by splashing colours on each other, singing songs and offering special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan and its minorities.

The event is celebrated as a triumph of the good over the evil. Many colours associated with Holi are said to be the face of celebrations.

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate Hindus on Holi

President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Hindu community on occasion of Holi festival.

President Asif Zardari called Holi a symbol of triumph of good over evil. He said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees religious freedom and Pakistan is a beautiful bouquet of people belonging to all religions.

He also lauds the services rendered by Hindu community for the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also wishes Hindus a happy Holi. Sharif said lets commemorate this day with a resolve to celebrate our differences as strengths. As Pakistanis, we take pride in the multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural and multi-religious characteristics of our society, the premier said.