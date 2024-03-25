KP launches online driving license renewal for overseas Pakistanis

PESHAWAR – The new government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rolled out online driving license facility for overseas.

The provincial administration took a major step to facilitate overseas Pakistanis by extending the online driving license renewal facility. With the latest step, KP marks Pakistan's first region to provide services to its overseas citizens.

Overseas applicants can now conveniently renew their driving licenses online through their respective embassies, high commissions, or consulates.

To get new driving license, applicants need to submit scanned copies of their passport, ID card, expired driving license, recent medical fitness certificate, and fee challan via email, these documents will be forwarded to the traffic police by the diplomatic missions through official channels.

The government took the much-needed step in light of longstanding demand of overseas Pakistanis by introducing this online renewal facility, demonstrating their commitment to facilitating the Pakistani diaspora.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized importance of overseas Pakistanis and pledged to continue supporting them.

Furthermore, Punjab also implemented electronic driving licenses, allowing citizens to apply and download their licenses in PDF format through the Driving License Information Management System (DLIMS) website.



