Aitchison College principal Michael Thomson steps down over differences with Punjab govt

Michael A Thomson, the Principal of prestigious Lahore's Aitchison College stepped down from his position over differences with Punjab Governor.

Thomson penned a letter to his staff, expressing concerns over the interference of government officials. He pointed out several steps that adversely affected management at the college.

The outgoing principal was not happy with changes made to policies benefiting a few individuals as the reason for his resignation, noting that he felt compelled to leave amid what he described as 'bad governance'.

He mentioned leaving the converted post under mental stress due to differences with the governor, particularly regarding the waiving of fines imposed on a federal minister's children.

Thomson stressed keeping politics and nepotism out of educational institution, expressing disbelief at the level of interference in affairs.

Let it be known that this is not the first time Thomson resigned; he earlier submitted his resignation in 2018 but withdrew it after persuasion from then-governor Muhammad Sarwar.



