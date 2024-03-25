Aitchison College principal Michael Thomson steps down over differences with Punjab govt

Michael A Thomson, the Principal of prestigious Lahore's Aitchison College stepped down from his position over differences with Punjab Governor.
Thomson penned a letter to his staff, expressing concerns over the interference of government officials. He pointed out several steps that adversely affected management at the college.
The outgoing principal was not happy with changes made to policies benefiting a few individuals as the reason for his resignation, noting that he felt compelled to leave amid what he described as 'bad governance'.
He mentioned leaving the converted post under mental stress due to differences with the governor, particularly regarding the waiving of fines imposed on a federal minister's children.
Thomson stressed keeping politics and nepotism out of educational institution, expressing disbelief at the level of interference in affairs.
Let it be known that this is not the first time Thomson resigned; he earlier submitted his resignation in 2018 but withdrew it after persuasion from then-governor Muhammad Sarwar.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
