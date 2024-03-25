Ramadan 2024: Aima Baig arrives in Saudi Arabia for Umrah

Search

LifestyleViral

Web Desk
25 Mar, 2024
Pakistani rockstar Aima Baig has embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah as millions flock to the Kingdom for pilgrimage.

The Baazi singer departed from Pakistan to Mecca, taking a flight along with family members.

Baig filmed herself on the plane along with family members. Amid the travel in the busy Umrah season, the diva looks tired. 

Fans are excited to see Aima performing Umrah and the candid pictures from Holy sites.

Baig continues to be a prominent figure in the music scene, known for her chart-topping songs and captivating performances. She amassed dedicated fan base eagerly anticipating her next albums. 

She also captured the spotlight with chart-topping tracks and mesmerizing performances over time.

01:51 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

9th Class Maths Guess Papers 2024 Punjab boards

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.

Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

