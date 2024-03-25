Search

e-Pay Punjab collects Rs 400 billion revenue through over 50 million transactions

Web Desk
03:39 PM | 25 Mar, 2024
LAHORE—The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 400 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for collecting government receipts.

Meanwhile, the number of online transactions through the system has crossed the mark of 50 million. PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf revealed this during a progress review meeting.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that the trend of citizens making online payments has increased significantly, as more than 30 lakh citizens have downloaded the App so far. It is pertinent to mention here that 84 taxes of 18 departments, including the Punjab Land Records Authority, can be paid through the portal.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that new services are also being added to e-Pay Punjab so that citizens can get maximum convenience. The aim is to streamline processes and make government services more accessible to the public.

e-Pay Punjab, developed by PITB in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department and 1 Link, allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile banking, or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. Taxes can also be paid through Telco Agents and mobile wallets.

