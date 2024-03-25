e-Pay Punjab collects Rs 400 billion revenue through over 50 million transactions

LAHORE—The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 400 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for collecting government receipts.
Meanwhile, the number of online transactions through the system has crossed the mark of 50 million. PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf revealed this during a progress review meeting.
The participants of the meeting were apprised that the trend of citizens making online payments has increased significantly, as more than 30 lakh citizens have downloaded the App so far. It is pertinent to mention here that 84 taxes of 18 departments, including the Punjab Land Records Authority, can be paid through the portal.
In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that new services are also being added to e-Pay Punjab so that citizens can get maximum convenience. The aim is to streamline processes and make government services more accessible to the public.
e-Pay Punjab, developed by PITB in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department and 1 Link, allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile banking, or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. Taxes can also be paid through Telco Agents and mobile wallets.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
