OPPO F17 Pro to go on sale in Pakistan on Saturday: prices, specifications
OPPO F17 Pro is equipped with 6 Al Cameras, Premium Design, and 30W VOOC Charge 4.0
Share
LAHORE - OPPO Pakistan’s latest edition to its F series, F17 Pro will be available in the market from Saturday, October 17, 2020, and can easily be booked online on OPPO’s official website.
The OPPO F17 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for PKR 51,999.
OPPO F17 Pro introduces fashionable technology with its 6 AI cameras, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, and a sleek design with 7.48mm ultra-thin and 164g ultra-lightweight body allowing the young generation to have an ultimate smartphone experience.
To ensure that users are fully immersed in their content, F17 Pro’s 6.43’’ dual punch-hole display comes with a brilliant FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a large 90.7% screen-to-body ratio.
OPPO is giving away amazing gift boxes to the first buyers.
To book online visit: https://www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline
For more info click here.
- Deadly coronavirus kills one more doctor in Karachi Jinnah Hospital12:54 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Man injured after huge fire erupted in Karachi’s SITE factory12:34 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan handled corona virus pandemic better than India: Rahul Gandhi12:30 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
-
-
-
- Jannat Mirza is done with people’s toxic behaviour on social media11:04 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Here’s the secret to Aiman Khan’s perfect skin and hair10:40 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020