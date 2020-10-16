OPPO F17 Pro to go on sale in Pakistan on Saturday: prices, specifications

OPPO F17 Pro is equipped with 6 Al Cameras, Premium Design, and 30W VOOC Charge 4.0
Web Desk
02:06 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
OPPO F17 Pro to go on sale in Pakistan on Saturday: prices, specifications
Share

LAHORE - OPPO Pakistan’s latest edition to its F series, F17 Pro will be available in the market from Saturday, October 17, 2020, and can easily be booked online on OPPO’s official website.

The OPPO F17 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for PKR 51,999. 

OPPO F17 Pro introduces fashionable technology with its 6 AI cameras, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, and a sleek design with 7.48mm ultra-thin and 164g ultra-lightweight body allowing the young generation to have an ultimate smartphone experience.

To ensure that users are fully immersed in their content, F17 Pro’s 6.43’’ dual punch-hole display comes with a brilliant FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a large 90.7% screen-to-body ratio.

OPPO is giving away amazing gift boxes to the first buyers. 

To book online visit: https://www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline

For more info click here.

More From This Category
OPPO F17 Pro to go on sale in Pakistan on ...
02:06 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Gaming beast TECNO POVA launched in Pakistan
02:16 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
2 million beneficiaries across Punjab pay over ...
09:00 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
OPPO F17 Pro’s latest ad starring dynamic duo ...
07:42 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Bank Alfalah introduces a new era of banking with ...
11:07 AM | 14 Oct, 2020
Apple unveils its iPhone 12 series today: What to ...
03:54 PM | 13 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list
12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr