Oslo Innovation Week 2023: 8th Pakistan Tech Summit features 150 tech experts

OSLO, Norway – The 8th edition of the Pakistan Tech Summit, organized by Ejad Labs, took center stage today at Eldorado Esport & Entertainment as part of the Oslo Innovation Week 2023.

This prestigious event, following successful editions in Silicon Valley, Oslo, Berlin, and Istanbul, witnessed a gathering of some of the brightest minds in the tech industry, highlighting the power of collaboration in shaping a brighter future.

With 150 delegates applying to attend, the event saw 62 eligible tech enthusiasts unable to join due to visa processing delays - the same was protested at the event as well. We deeply regret this unfortunate situation and hope that, in the future, the participation of the business community, entrepreneurs, and change-makers can be facilitated more efficiently. We understand that their involvement is vital for the growth of the Norway-Pakistan economy.

The Pakistan Tech Summit provided a platform for thought-provoking discussions, insightful presentations, and networking opportunities, showcasing Pakistan's thriving tech ecosystem.

Oslo Innovation Week

Oslo Innovation Week is a flagship event in Norway, focusing on innovation and technology as key drivers of change. It brings together global experts, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to explore and shape the future through innovative solutions and collaboration.

Oslo Innovation Week is renowned for championing innovative solutions that address global challenges through entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation. This year's program explored the limitless possibilities of emerging technologies such as AI, sustainability, Web3, gaming, climate solutions, and inclusivity, featuring sessions led by global experts who are actively shaping a better future.

A highlight of the event was the speech by Arzish Azam, CEO of Ejad Labs and Founder of Future Fest, who was invited to speak for the second consecutive year as part of the Curate Tomorrow Summit 2023. Azam's talk, titled "Smart Cities, Communities, and Academia," shed light on the pivotal role of technology in shaping the cities of the future.

"We have organized 8 events across 4 continents, and this marks our 3rd year in Norway. Though we've only scratched the surface of Pakistan-Norway tech partnership potential, it's just the beginning. We deeply appreciate the immense support extended by the city of Oslo," he added.

Chief Guest Usman Mushtaq, Vice Mayor for the City of Oslo, said “Pakistan and Norway have massive potential for technology trade and I look forward to participating in Future Fest Pakistan in January.”

Distinguished speakers at the Pakistan Tech Summit included: Kristin Anderssen, Head of Sponsor and Partnership, House of Math; Erlend Eidsvoll, Nordic Director, Yango; Samad Saleem, CEO DigiTrends; Vibeke Gwendoline, CEO House of Math; Saadia Altaf Qazi, Pakistan's Ambassador to Norway; and Usman Mushtaq, Vice Mayor for the City of Oslo.

Pakistan Tech Summit

The 8th Pakistan Tech Summit at Oslo Innovation Week 2023 served as a testament to the global impact of Pakistan's tech ecosystem and the potential for meaningful collaboration in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

The Pakistan Tech Summit is an international event series organized by Ejad Labs, aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration in Pakistan's tech industry. It provides a platform for thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to explore emerging trends, share insights, and drive positive change in the tech ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the Pakistan Tech Summit is thrilled to announce its next two editions:

1. Dubai, UAE - October 10, 2023: The Pakistan Tech Summit will make its mark in the vibrant tech landscape of Dubai on the sidelines of Gitex, a renowned technology exhibition. This edition promises to be a convergence of innovation, entrepreneurship, and groundbreaking tech solutions.

2.Copenhagen, Denmark - November 10, 2023: The Pakistan Tech Summit will venture into the heart of Scandinavia, Copenhagen, on the sidelines of Digital Tech Summit Denmark. This event will provide a unique opportunity for global collaboration and knowledge sharing.

These forthcoming editions of the Pakistan Tech Summit will continue the tradition of celebrating innovation and facilitating partnerships among business communities, entrepreneurs, and change-makers, not only in Pakistan but also on the international stage.