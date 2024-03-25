Islamabad court issues production order for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi 

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a production order for Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

The court responded to their plea seeking bail in cases related to the alleged forgery of receipts for Toshakhana gifts. Additionally, Khan sought bail in a case concerning violent protests on May 9.

District and sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the production order, instructing the superintendent of Adiala jail to present the couple before the court on April 4.

This decision follows a recent approval from another district and sessions court, which granted a request to produce Khan and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in court. They are scheduled to appear on April 20 in relation to the Parliament attack case.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjotha argued that the Adiala jail superintendent had not complied with court orders in the past. Panjotha urged the court to ensure the officials' adherence to orders and to facilitate Khan's appearance in court.

Panjotha also highlighted that while the High Court permitted meetings with political leaders via video link, the internet connection at Adiala jail allegedly malfunctioned only when it concerned Khan.

"The Superintendent of Adiala jail is hesitant to arrange a video link for PTI's founder," Panjotha asserted.