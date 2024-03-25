Islamabad court issues production order for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi 

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a production order for Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his spouse Bushra Bibi.
The court responded to their plea seeking bail in cases related to the alleged forgery of receipts for Toshakhana gifts. Additionally, Khan sought bail in a case concerning violent protests on May 9.
District and sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the production order, instructing the superintendent of Adiala jail to present the couple before the court on April 4.
This decision follows a recent approval from another district and sessions court, which granted a request to produce Khan and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in court. They are scheduled to appear on April 20 in relation to the Parliament attack case.
During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjotha argued that the Adiala jail superintendent had not complied with court orders in the past. Panjotha urged the court to ensure the officials' adherence to orders and to facilitate Khan's appearance in court.
Panjotha also highlighted that while the High Court permitted meetings with political leaders via video link, the internet connection at Adiala jail allegedly malfunctioned only when it concerned Khan.
"The Superintendent of Adiala jail is hesitant to arrange a video link for PTI's founder," Panjotha asserted.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
