Taapsee Pannu ties the knot with longtime beau Mathias Boe 

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe.

According to Indian media, Taapsee Pannu got married to her boyfriend Mathias Boe on March 23 in the presence of some close friends and family in the city of Odense, Rajasthan.

The wedding ceremonies of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe began on March 20. The couple did not want media attention on their special and significant event, so they kept their wedding discreet.

The report mentioned that Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Konkona Sen Sharma are among the few celebrities who attended Taapsee Pannu's wedding.

So far, images of Taapsee Pannu's wedding have not been released to the public, but it is said that Taapsee will soon host a grand party for her friends in Mumbai.

It is worth noting that Taapsee Pannu has been dating Mathias Boe for almost 10 years. She often talks about her relationship on interviews and social media.

On the other hand, last month it was reported that Taapsee Pannu's wedding would follow Sikh and Christian traditions and customs as the actress belongs to the Sikh religion while her boyfriend follows the Christian religion.