'Actors are the easiest targets of them all': Mahira Khan gets candid about Lollywood

An actor with as much grandeur and stardom as Mahira Khan, there are tons of responsibilities that come along. Hailing among Pakistan's top-notch artists, Khan has much to share about the highs and lows of her journey and the way she climbed the ladder of unprecedented success. Known to keep her composure during public appearances, Khan was recently interviewed by Haider Rifaat where she got candid about many things.

The Humsafar famed star discussed her love for acting and revealed that she is grateful for living the dream life of many, and is aware of it every day but despite the unconditional and overwhelming love and support, the trolling becomes a setback. The actress suggested that she is proud of every character she essayed and never regretted anything in her career.

"I’ve never ever in my entire career thought, ‘I wish I didn’t do this.’ I love what I do, I enjoy my job, I love the people I work with, I get to play all these characters, and I get to meet people who are so creative. I believe I have found the perfect place in which to thrive. I don’t know if I would have thrived anywhere else, apart from an environment that was creative," the Superstar actress suggested.

Khan also reflected on her personal journey stating, "When I now look and sit in this home that I am in now, which I’ve built, I can’t tell you, Alhamdulillah, what a joyous feeling it is, and the feeling is that: oh my God, I can do this for my parents and my child, and my family. I look at these windows and I’m like - I swear, it sounds soppy or whatever - I used to clean windows like this. I’m constantly in a state of gratitude that I was in a position to do this. And I didn't do it in a hurry, I didn't do it overnight, I didn't do it in any way where I can’t sleep at night in peace. That’s something that I’m proud of myself for."

Although the Bol star is a well-known public figure, she doesn't let the actor consume her own personality. Divulging into details, Khan said, "I am my fans, but I am also myself. Before me being an actor, before me being a mother even, I am me, and then I am all these other things."

While people may tend to push her buttons, the Bin Roye diva believes she tried her best to be kind through and through. "In my career, I’ve tried to not be unkind. Sometimes you do feel hurt and want to say it as is, but how’s it matters if you come down to a level that you don’t like already? I think [being kind] is the easiest thing to do," she remarked.

Generally, working people are expected to leave domestic stress at home but work stress can follow you back to your place, which Khan believes is unfair. "What I find hard is that as an actor, there are times when you are working, you’re delivering all this heavy stuff - you’re not only carrying emotional baggage from your home or your life, but you’re also taking on the emotional baggage of your character and then you’re on set. Sometimes, you’re just angry. And sometimes it’s not your anger. Sometimes you’re sad, and sometimes it’s not your sadness - it’s your character’s sadness or your own. But because you're in a position where everyone is looking at you and looking to you for that energy kindness or smiles, sometimes it’s draining," the 38-year-old actress noted.

Being one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities, social media users have tons of expectations from the Raees actress but Khan has made it clear that she won't stay much on the internet lest it becomes an addiction. The actress also said that taking a break is necessary.

"When I take a break from social media, everyone should know I’m not in a good place. I just need time off.

Noting the "important people" in her life who stuck through thick and thin, the 7 Din Mohabbat In star stated, "My family, my brother, my mother, my father, my child - these are very, very important people in my life who bring that stability and who also bring me to reality. And then there are my friends. Some very special close people who are there to support me who see me going through a tough time and mauve can’t relate, but because they love me, they feel for me and are there for me."

Talking about having opinions as a high-stature individual, Khan detailed that the critics and netizens are often way too harsh and direct negativity towards many celebrities who give out general opinions like any other individual. "We, as actors, stick our necks out, and we’re the easiest targets of them of all. We are the easiest targets."

"If anybody else passes their opinion on something, it does not get that many tweets, likes, retweets, or headline news, as if I would have done it or another actor would have done it. We are easy targets. We are then used, whether it's by news or by journalism, social media, or political parties. To put a point on us. So, I don’t blame them. I really don’t blame anybody who doesn’t stand up for what they probably believe in. When I do this [share an opinion], that’s the first thing I am told by my mother: why did you do this? Aren’t you thinking about us? Aren’t you thinking about your child?"

"Why do they pick people like us? Because we are able to catch more eyeballs. Because of that, we are able to catch more ears. When we talk, people listen. And that’s why we’ve been given this responsibility to raise awareness," she continued.

With the influence, she holds over Lollywood, there's a slim chance of anyone outshining Mahira. "When I go away, I would like people to remember me with a smile on their faces. And I’m sure that a lot of people will remember me with a tear - my close ones. But I would like them to remember me with a smile. Whenever they talk or think about me, or watch me see something of mine, with a smile and with joy," the star said.

On the acting front, Khan is currently basking in the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt, and will next be seen in Neelofar.