When in Rome, act like the Romans but when in Mumbai, do as the Mumbaikars do! The most popular smartphone company Apple's CEO Tim Cook may have had it all at the age of 62 but he still has to thank Indian actress Madhuri Dixit for deliciously spoiling him. With a $2 trillion company under his authority and an Indian expansion in mind, Cook had to follow Dixit for his "first" ever Vada Pav eating experience in India.

Cook, who is currently in Mumbai for the store launch, was accompanied by the Bubbly girl of Bollywood, actress Madhuri Dixit, to try the ultimate Mumbai snack. Dixit and Cook crashed at Swati Snacks, a local eatery with two outlets in Mumbai, to try Vada Pav.

For the unversed, Vada pav, or Wada Pao, is a vegetarian fast food dish native to the Indian state of Maharashtra. The dish consists of a deep-fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun sliced almost in half through the middle. It is generally accompanied by one or more chutneys and a dash of green chili pepper.

Dixit then tweeted a photo of herself and Cook, enjoying their Vada Pav.

"Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav," Madhuri Dixit tweeted.

"Thanks for introducing me to my first Vada Pav – it was delicious," responded Cook.

Tim Cook will reportedly welcome Indian customers to Apple's first store in India, which opened in Mumbai's BKC district on Tuesday and a second one to open in New Delhi on Thursday.

The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023

The store launch marks 25 years of Apple in India. Tim Cook is also expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.