Madhuri Dixit jumps onto 'Tum Tum' bandwagon

The superstar of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit has been ruling the Indian industry with her charm and beauty. The 55-year-old star, with 34 million followers on Instagram, is on her way to reign social media platforms with scintillating pictures that leave netizens in awe.

Dixit has a knack for sharing rare glimpses of her professional and private life which often make headlines. The Maja Ma star, who often shows her love for internet trends with adorable videos, posted another one, and her fans are over the moon.

Trying on the latest 'Tum Tum' dance trend, Dixit is ruling Instagram as of this minute. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! famed actress opted for a patterned white shirt along with a pair of black trousers and a black jacket. Surprisingly, the Aaja Nachle star danced effortlessly in black heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Social media users flooded the comment section with love and praise for the diva.

On the work front, Dixit was recently seen in Kalank, Total Dhamaal, Gulaab Gang, and Dedh Ishqiya.