PCB chief announces Pak-Afghan T20 series 

Web Desk 10:05 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
Source: File photo

LAHORE — Najam Sethi, the head of the management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Sunday announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket teams would play a three-match T20 series. 

All matches of the series will be played in Sharjah by the end of March. 

Australia were scheduled to visit Afghanistan in March this year and play a three-match one-day series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, Australia refused to visit Afghanistan citing the Taliban government’s mistreatment of women. 

Re-entry permit: Authority clarifies procedure to get back to UAE ...

11:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

