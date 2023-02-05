PCB chief announces Pak-Afghan T20 series 

LAHORE — Najam Sethi, the head of the management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Sunday announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket teams would play a three-match T20 series.

All matches of the series will be played in Sharjah by the end of March.

Australia were scheduled to visit Afghanistan in March this year and play a three-match one-day series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, Australia refused to visit Afghanistan citing the Taliban government’s mistreatment of women.