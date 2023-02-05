'I am a male, not a transgender person or woman,' North Nazimabad AC Hazim Bangwar tells trolls

Singer-turned-government official Hazim Bangwar became the centre of attention ever since the news of his appointment as assistant commissioner in Karachi's North Nazimabad neighbourhood broke.
The 29-year-old faced severe criticism and trolling online due to his unique persona and lavish lifestyle. With bullying going as far as labelling him a 'woman' or 'transgender person', Bangwar made it clear that he finds this labelling offensive.
After Bangwar's appointment, his personal life was the subject of severe scrutiny and many people churned out fabricated posts such as a screenshot of a Twitter post allegedly made by Hazim in August 2018 that features a rainbow flag with the tweet, "Happy Pride Month." Bangwar said it was a "fake" tweet and there was no such tweet on his Twitter timeline.
Being at his wits' end, Bangwar decided to put a stop to the trolling once and for all. In a recent interview shared by Pakistani journalist Rai Saqib Kharal, Bangwar suggested, "There are some misconceptions and misunderstandings that I would like to clear. Never have I ever held any colourful flag, nor have I ever posted a picture holding it -- that's fake, that's not true. Never have I associated myself with any organization either."
The assistant commissioner clarified, "About those calling me a transgender... I am not transgender, I am male. I am not a woman, I'm a male. However, these speculations were a bit offensive. Not for me, personally. But the fact that these people were calling me a woman, and using it as an insult, that is offensive to mothers, sisters, working women, female officers."
The Tujhko Bhulaya singer added, "They're constantly reinforcing the stereotype that being a woman is bad. I am not a woman so this does not affect me personally. But what are you promoting? That being a woman is bad? Or being a third gender is bad? That is completely unfair. And I would say it is offensive. I feel offended on behalf of the women and the transgender community."
With an interesting background — and unusual for those who take pride in attacking everyone and anyone looking different from a typical Pakistani man — Bangwar holds a degree in Fashion Design and Marketing from AIU, London. He also pursued an LLB from a university in London.
When a fashion design degree and LLB couldn't satisfy Bangwar, he turned to music. Having worked with the likes of Jessie J, Future, Ciara, Juelz, T-Pain, Jason Derulo and Nicki Minaj, Bangwar is here to change the face of the Pakistani bureaucracy.
In 2019, he released his first single Haram, which received worldwide recognition, especially in South Korea, Hungary, Egypt and India. Bangwar also released his first Urdu song, Tujhko Bhulaya, in 2021.
