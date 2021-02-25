Shahroz Sabzwari finally breaks silence on where and how he met Sadaf Kanwal

Shahroz Sabzwari’s second marriage with supermodel Sadaf Kanwal became a hot topic in 2020. Despite being accused of cheating, the newly married stood tall in the face of immense backlash and endless trolling on the Internet.

Recently, the couple appeared as guests on The Couple Show hosted by celebrity duo Hina Altaf and husband Agha Ali and finally addressed the controversial air regarding their wedding.

Thanking the netizens for the huge role they played in bringing them together, the Nand actor recalled their first meeting. "Actually we got together for awards where we had to perform together. So there we hit it off and became such good friends."

"I'm a very closed up guy so I have a selected few people whom I love and those are the people I talk to. So with Sadaf I hit it off but when we came back, people started painting our friendship in a different light so then we both were like..." he laughed.

While talking about the adoration they have for each other, the 35-year-old actor revealed what attracted him the most towards the 27-year-old Kanwal.

"The best thing that would any attract any man is honesty. Especially in our industry, where we are out and about, and us men being however we are, growing up in Pakistan, we have a certain mentality. So keeping that mentality in mind, her morals were in the right place," he said.

"I don't know what it was about him, but I just decided that this is the man that I want to be the father of my children," Kanwal added while talking about Shahroz.

Shortly after calling quits with Syra Yousaf at the beginning of 2020, Shahroz Sabzwari’s married Kanwal. Denying allegations of cheating on his wife with the model,the actor released a video message clarifying that he didn’t cheat on Yousuf adding he never wanted to divorce her, but circumstances made it impossible for them to continue together.

