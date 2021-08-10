TikToker Hareem Shah’s new dance video goes viral
TikTok star Hareem Shah left her fans swooning with her adorable dance moves in the latest video she uploaded on her social media account.
Updating her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey while on her honeymoon, she enjoys quality time as she casually strolls in the picturesque country.
Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old posted a new dance video. She looks gorgeous while dancing in blue dress. She uploaded her videos of roaming in the streets of Turkey.
She delighted her massive fan following with latest honeymoon pictures from Turkey, but the groom in question is still absent from the beautiful videos.
