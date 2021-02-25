Pakistan Air Force celebrates golden jubilee of Mirage aircraft
Web Desk
06:01 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Thursday held a graceful ceremony to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Mirage aircraft as the grand war machine completed its 50 years successfully.

The 50th Anniversary of Mirages and Colours Award was held at Shorkot. President Dr Arif Alvi attended the event as Chief Guest.

Addressing the ceremony, President Alvi said that PAF is fully capable of defending the country against any misadventure of the adversaries.

He said that PAF has proved its mettle on various occasions by giving a befitting response to misadventures, especially to belligerent neighbour India, despite limited resources.

He said Pakistan wants peace, but any hostile move will be retaliated strongly as was done on 27 February in 2019, when PAF shot down Indian aircraft in Swift Retort Operation.

He also called for resolving the Kashmir issue in light of UN resolutions for enduring peace in the region.

He appreciated the services of PAF engineers and technicians for keeping the mirage aircrafts fly saying it is one of the leading air forces of the world, which fly their own manufactured fighter jets.

Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan is the only country in the world, which successfully won the war on terror as a result of supreme sacrifices by the armed forces and the people of the country.

