Pakistan officially starts production of Fourth Gen JF-17 Thunder Jets
PAF inducts 14 new Block-3 dual seaters to its fleet
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has announced that Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra has officially started production of the Fourth Generation JF-17 Thunder Block III advanced fighter aircraft.
In a ceremony on Wednesday, 14 dual-seat aircraft also handed over to the PAF for multiple purpose including training of pilots.
According to reports, the JF-17 Thunder Block 3 of the PAF will be operational with a new radar, and will be better than the Raphael aircraft acquired by India.
JF-17, a Multi Combat Aircraft, is jointly built by Pakistan’s Aeronautical Complex and China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation.
Speaking during the induction ceremony, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said that China congratulates Pakistan for the 17th Block-II Dual Seat joining its air defense fleet.
“Pakistan Air Force Block III is a very important project,” he said, adding “Cooperation in defense production is an example of our friendship.”
On the occasion, the Air chief thanked China for helping Pakistan in achieving this milestone.
Despite its meagre defense budget, Pakistan's Kamra Complex has delivered more than 100 home-made JF-17 Block One and Block Two aircraft to the Pakistan Air Force since November 2009.
In the recent Pak-India tensions along the Line of Control that divides the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, this aircraft played an important role in the national defense during the Operation Swift Retort.
