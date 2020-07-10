I will not no longer do item songs in films: Sadaf Sabzwari

Model turned actress Sadaf Kanwal, who recently tied the knot with actor Shehroz Sabzwari, has announced that she will not be performing on any item songs in films.

In a recent interview with a local media outlet, Kanwal revealed that she has to be more careful about her decisions after marriage.

When asked, “will you do item songs after marriage, if offered any?” To which she replied,“No! Because I am married now and I have a family.”

“I used to be single before and now I have a family so I will have to be more watchful for my decisions,” the Alif actor added.

Talking about her item number in Nabil Qureshi’s blockbuster film ‘Na Maloom Afraad 2’ item song ‘Kaif O Suroor’, she explained that her husband doesn't have any issue with her career choices. The decision is completely hers.

She also addressed the controversy related to her marriage with Sabzwari. Kanwal said that she was least bothered about trolls and haters. If anything, she laughed off all the criticism and is very happy with her life.

Sadaf and Shahroz Sabzwari are currently working together for a festive Eid telefilm called 'Ghar Ke Na Ghat Ke.'

