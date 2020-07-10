Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama to speak at UN's digital Girl Up Leadership Summit

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Priyanka Chopra are joining former First Lady Michelle Obama and director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit.

Girl Up posted on Twitter: "The present is female! But don't take our word for it.

"Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex's advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15!"

The virtual event is scheduled to take place between 13-15 July.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, and actor Jameela Jamil are part of the panel as well.

Meghan is to give the keynote speech, Michelle will be delivering a special message, and Priyanka will participate in a Q and A session.

“We’re honored to have Mrs. Obama with us at our summit this year. The impact she has made in this country, and around the world, is deeply inspiring and motivating to our girl leaders -she’s a role model for using your voice, ” Girl Up’s executive director, Melissa Kilby, said last month.

Girl Up was established by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and has a collaboration of global community of partners to spread gender equality across the globe.

