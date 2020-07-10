Punjab approves Ravi River Front Urban Development project

LAHORE – The Punjab government has approved the Ravi River Front Urban Development (RRFUD) project to beautify the area.

According to media reports, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave the green signal for the execution of the multi-billion plan today (Friday).

The Punjab government will prepare an ordinance for the establishment of project authority.

Under the project, a modern city like Dubai will be constructed on over one lac acres land in the north of the Lahore city which will focus on the construction of tall buildings.

An investment of Rs5,000 billion is expected from the private sector in this regard.