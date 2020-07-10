Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani announces to contest election for IPU President
01:22 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday has decided to contest election for President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

According to media details, Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani for the election.

The election for IPU President will be held in December 2020. The Union has 179 members.

