Mobile, Internet services suspended amid Protests in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD – Shutdown and “wheel-jam” strike called by Jammu and Kashmir Joint Public Action Committee has brought AJK to a standstill, with mobile and internet services completely suspended on Monday.

The shutdown disrupted communications for local residents, intensifying tensions across the region.

The internet suspension, implemented under the Federal Ministry of Interior’s instructions, drew criticism from Public Action Committee leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir, who described it as pushing Kashmiris into a “dead end,” preventing them from voicing concerns. He demanded the restoration of services to announce the next course of action for the protests.

Protests, including torch rallies, have taken place in Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Rawalakot, further escalating tensions. Ahead of the strike, security forces were deployed from Islamabad to maintain law and order.

Political parties in Azad Kashmir have largely refrained from supporting the strike. PML-N, PPP, and other parties continue to hold joint rallies under government leadership, while Jamaat-e-Islami has distanced itself from the protests, focusing on its separate demands.

The shutdown comes at a sensitive time, as violent protests persist in Indian-occupied Kashmir, particularly in Jammu and Ladakh, where several casualties have been reported.