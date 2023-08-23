Azad Kashmir residents burn utility bills in latest wave of cost of living protests

MUZAFFARABAD – Residents of Azad Kashmir set their utility bills on fire in a wave of cost of living protests as Pakistanis are paying record food and fuel prices.
Inflation in crisis-hit country skyrocketed amid huge rise in energy and fuel prices coupled with the unpleasant impacts of rupee devaluation.
As people are bearing the brunt with little or no increment in income, the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir decided to burn their utility bills.
A huge protest was witnessed in Kotli district where inflation-weary protesters burnt utility bills worth millions. In a defiant move, agitators also made the announcement from a local mosque.
Meanwhile, people further announced weeks-long sit-in against the additional taxes slapped through utility bills.
Amid the tense situation, AJK premier Chaudhary Anwarul Haq halted the implementation of revised utility taxes in bills and a committee has been formed to submit its recommendations to the cabinet within two week.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|310.9
|314.05
|Euro
|EUR
|334
|337.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|392.1
|396
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.7
|85.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.18
|797.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|962.78
|971.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.69
|778.69
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|337.19
|339.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
