Azad Kashmir residents burn utility bills in latest wave of cost of living protests

MUZAFFARABAD – Residents of Azad Kashmir set their utility bills on fire in a wave of cost of living protests as Pakistanis are paying record food and fuel prices.

Inflation in crisis-hit country skyrocketed amid huge rise in energy and fuel prices coupled with the unpleasant impacts of rupee devaluation.

As people are bearing the brunt with little or no increment in income, the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir decided to burn their utility bills.

A huge protest was witnessed in Kotli district where inflation-weary protesters burnt utility bills worth millions. In a defiant move, agitators also made the announcement from a local mosque.

Meanwhile, people further announced weeks-long sit-in against the additional taxes slapped through utility bills.

Amid the tense situation, AJK premier Chaudhary Anwarul Haq halted the implementation of revised utility taxes in bills and a committee has been formed to submit its recommendations to the cabinet within two week.