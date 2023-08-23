Electricity tariff likely to go up by Rs2.07 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) urged the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to revise the electricity rate with addition of Rs2.07 per unit on account of the fuel price adjustment.

If approved, the power consumers will pay an additional amount on account of fuel price adjustment for electricity consumed in July.

The power regulatory body will hear the plea on August 30. In the petition, CPPA maintained that 37.18 % of total power generation came from hydropower plants, 14.68% from coal-fired plants, 7.61% from natural gas, and over 14% of total power was generated from nuclear plants.

The expected surge will hit inflation-weary people who are paying record prices amid the economic meltdown.

Last month, the government approved a massive increase in the base tariffs of electricity by up to Rs7.50 per unit on IMF’s demand.