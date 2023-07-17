Search

BusinessPakistan

Electricity bill calculator: How much will your bill cost this year after latest tariff hike?

Web Desk 11:33 AM | 17 Jul, 2023
Electricity bill calculator: How much will your bill cost this year after latest tariff hike?
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has increased electricity tariff by Rs4.96 per unit for ongoing fiscal year (FY24) in line of the demands of International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the country is facing worst debt crisis.

With the latest tax hike, the base tariff moves up to almost Rs30 per unit, from the current national average base tariff of Rs24 per unit.

Besides the increase in base taxes, the federal government increased the duration of electricity's peak hours from July 1. The peak hours have been increased by two hours. Previously, they were from 6 pm to 10 pm, but now they will be from 5 pm to 11 pm.1 day ago

New taxes of power tariff and additional charges

100 Units per Month

If the government approves NEPRA’s suggestions, the power consumers using around 100 units per month will see a surge of around Rs500 in their bills as the base tariff has been increased from Rs13.4 per unit to Rs18.36 per unit for this slab. The minimum bill will be Rs1840.

200 Units per Month

Those using 200 power units and more will pay Rs1,000 more and the total bill will be increased from Rs3,700 to Rs4,700. For this slab, the base tariff will rise to 23.91 per unit.

300 Units per Month

People, who consume 300 units or more in a month will see their bills upto Rs8,000 or more.

400 Units per Month

Power consumers, who use slight usage of ACs and other appliances and used 400 or more units, will get a minimum bill of Rs12,300.

500 Units per Month

People using 500 power units or more will saw a huge surge in their electricity bills and will be up to Rs16,000.

Pakistani govt increases power tariff once again under IMF terms

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Suzuki GD110s latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan 

08:20 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Pakistan hits out at Afghanistan over terrorists’ safe havens after Balochistan attacks

03:43 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Businessman sees more Pakistan-UAE business growth after new appointment 

01:44 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from July 16?

09:46 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Power tariff increased for K-Electric consumers

12:30 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Pakistan gets first LNG shipment offer in a year after IMF approves $3 billion bailout package

12:15 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan start first-innings reply as Sri Lanka all-out for 312

12:39 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 17th July 2023

09:04 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.

Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-17-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: