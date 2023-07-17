Electricity bill calculator: How much will your bill cost this year after latest tariff hike?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has increased electricity tariff by Rs4.96 per unit for ongoing fiscal year (FY24) in line of the demands of International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the country is facing worst debt crisis.
With the latest tax hike, the base tariff moves up to almost Rs30 per unit, from the current national average base tariff of Rs24 per unit.
Besides the increase in base taxes, the federal government increased the duration of electricity's peak hours from July 1. The peak hours have been increased by two hours. Previously, they were from 6 pm to 10 pm, but now they will be from 5 pm to 11 pm.1 day ago
New taxes of power tariff and additional charges
100 Units per Month
If the government approves NEPRA’s suggestions, the power consumers using around 100 units per month will see a surge of around Rs500 in their bills as the base tariff has been increased from Rs13.4 per unit to Rs18.36 per unit for this slab. The minimum bill will be Rs1840.
200 Units per Month
Those using 200 power units and more will pay Rs1,000 more and the total bill will be increased from Rs3,700 to Rs4,700. For this slab, the base tariff will rise to 23.91 per unit.
300 Units per Month
People, who consume 300 units or more in a month will see their bills upto Rs8,000 or more.
400 Units per Month
Power consumers, who use slight usage of ACs and other appliances and used 400 or more units, will get a minimum bill of Rs12,300.
500 Units per Month
People using 500 power units or more will saw a huge surge in their electricity bills and will be up to Rs16,000.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
